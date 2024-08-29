'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder; Video

Image: X

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has once again broken his silence on the Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder case. Rape and murder of a trainee doctor Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, led to widespread public outrage.

Speaking on the sideline of an event, Harbhajan said, "I feel that a law must be passed on this because if such incidents keep happening then how can we say that our country is safe for our mothers and sisters? She was also our daughter who was affected by this, so this should be taken very seriously and it should not be made a political issue, everyone should get together and make a law on this so that any brutal person thinks a thousand times before committing such an act."

He further spoke about women's safety and passing law in Parliament. "Women safety is very important for all of us, there should be a law for it and it will be discussed in the Parliament as well.

Harbhajan Singh's letter to Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

Previously, Harbhajan has written a letter to Chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee demanding justice and introspection in the case. He had said, "The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary."

"Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves—if not now, when? I feel, the time for action is now”.

"The fact that such an atrocity could occur within the premises of a medical institution, a place dedicated to healing and saving lives, is both shocking and unacceptable,".

Harbhajan Singh to feature in Legends League Cricket

The off spinner is currently getting ready in the latest edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) will begin its newest edition on September 20. He will be playing for Manipal Tigers which has players like Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Sheldon Cottrell, Dan Christian etc.