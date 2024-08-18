Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh Writes To Bengal CM & Citizens of India 'Calling For Justice & Introspection'

Image: X

Former India cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh has written a letter to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and honourable governor demanding justice and introspection in the Kolkata rape and murder case which has rocked the nation.

The letter comes a week after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Singh in his letter wrote, “ With deep anguish over delay in justice to the Kolkata rape and murder victim, the incident which had shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal , Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji and Hon'ble @BengalGovernor urging them to act swiftly and decisively. The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves—if not now, when? I feel, the time for action is now”.

"The fact that such an atrocity could occur within the premises of a medical institution, a place dedicated to healing and saving lives, is both shocking and unacceptable,".

He said that more than a week has passed and we are yet to see any "concrete action", adding that it has led the doctors and the medical community to protest on roads.

"Their (doctors) protests are understood and I wholeheartedly support the medical community in their fight for their cause of justice. The medical community is already working in challenging conditions. With such incidents, how can we expect them to perform their duties with dedication when their own safety is so gravely compromised?

He urged the West Bengal government and the investigating agency, CBI, to take immediate and decisive action to ensure that the perpetrators of this "vile act" are brought to justice swiftly.

He also wrote "The governments must implement comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,".