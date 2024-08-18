Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup Match Cancelled As Fans Likely To Carry Placards Against CM Banerjee Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

The highly anticipated match between two Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal was cancelled due to lack of proper security cover for the match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, August 18.

The Kolkata thronged with protestors who took out a rally against gang rape and murder of a junior trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The heinous crime has sent shockwaves across the country and the citizens expressed their anger and outrage over the incident.

Amid the tensions and massive protests across the streets of Kolkata, the match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal had to be cancelled due to unsurety of providing security. In a statement released by All India Federation Of India (AIFF), the police informed the organizers of the tournament that they are unable to provide security cover of the tournament.

However, Amit Malviya gave another reason behind the cancellation of the match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), BJP IT Cell head wrote that the supporters are planning to carry the posters and placards to show their protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over heinous crime took place in Kolkata.

"In an unprecedented move, Mamata Banerjee’s Police has cancelled Kolkata's most awaited football match, the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan derby, scheduled for 18th Aug. The tickets were all sold out. REASON GIVEN: inability to provide security for the game." Amit Malviya wrote.

"It speaks volumes about the condition of law and order in West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, if they are unable to provide security to around 60,000 people, let alone State’s 10 crore population.

"But the REAL REASON is: supporters of both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were planning to carry posters and placards seeking justice for the RG Kar MCH rape and murder victim, along with a demand for Mamata Banerjee to resign." he added.

A phone conversation between the Kolkata police and supporters is also going viral on social media. The audio reveals a conversation between a cop from the Bidhannagar police station who is asking a fan to not come and protest at the match venue because it has been cancelled.

But the supporter/protester refuses to listen and tells the cop that thousands like him will be there to let seek justice for the victim.

What happened on August 9?

The rape and murder of a junior doctor, who was on night duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, grabbed the national headlines and also gained international attention. The junior doctor was found dead in semi-nude in the hospital's seminar hall, where she was resting during her night duty. As per the initial investigations, it was clear that the victim was raped and murdered by someone who had access to the hospital premises.

Kolkata Police arrested the accused Sanjoy Roy in connection with rape and murder of junior doctor trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Shockingly, the seminar hall where the incident took place was vandalized on the pretext of renovation, which raised the question that the evidence might have been tampered with to cover up the crime.

Over the last few days, there has been massive protest took place on the streets of Kolkata over the tragic murder and rape of a junior doctor, with demonstrators demanding justice and accountability for the heinous crime.