Saina Nehwal ‘Heartbroken & Outraged’ By Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; Calls For ‘Action, Not Just Words’

Saina Nehwal |

The rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata has shook the nation to end and continues to as new developments keep emerging. With reactions pouring out from all corners of the country and people from every walk, Indian athletes haven't held back either from expressing their outrage. Veteran badminton Saina Nehwal has been amongst those.

The body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, Friday in the seminar hall of a government-run hospital named RG Kar Medical college. The woman was a second-year student belonging to the chest medicine department and was on duty the previous (Thursday) night.

The woman's father had issued a statement, claiming that he is baffled by the doctors trying to delay the investigation. He said, as quoted by PTI:

"I am quite sure that my daughter was raped before she was murdered. The injury marks on her body are evident. She was found semi-naked. Efforts are on to hide the truth. I do not understand why they (hospital authorities) are delaying the investigation."

Meanwhile, Nehwal posted a picture on X, stating that the time for action is right now.

"Heartbroken and outraged by the recent #Kolkatarape case. Every woman deserves to feel safe - everywhere. It's time for stronger action, not just words."

CBI questions the accused after lodging FIR in Delhi:

With the autopsy revealing that sexual assault had occurred before murdered, police arrested one person named Sanjoy Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer for his alleged involvement in the crime. A Kolkata court, on Saturday, sent him to judicial custody of 14 days after examining all the evidences.

The investigation also uncovered that Roy as in proximity with a few senior police officers and hospital stakeholders, making his influence stronger. With several hospitals nationwide going on strike or protesting, the case was handed over to the CBI, who are in the process of further questioning.