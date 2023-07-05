How Ajit Agarkar Became BCCI Chairman Of Selectors And Why The Decision Was Unanimous; Here Are 5 Reasons

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, aged 45, has been appointed as the chairman of selectors for the Indian men's cricket team. The decision was made by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape. After interviewing several applicants for the position, the CAC unanimously decided to appoint Ajit Agarkar as chairman.

Unceremonial Chetan Sharma's exit

Agarkar's appointment puts an end to the anticipation that lasted for four months, as the chief selector position had been vacant since February of this year. Chetan Sharma had to resign after a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel. During this interim period, SS Das served as the acting chief selector.

Ton of experience at International level

Agarkar's appointment as a selection committee member holds significant importance, marking the inclusion of the most high-profile figure in nearly a decade.

The individual who clinched victory for India in the T20 World Cup of 2007 has proudly donned the Indian jersey in 191 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), in addition to participating in 26 Test matches and 4 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Notably, he holds the esteemed record for achieving the quickest half-century in ODIs by an Indian, and is also the fastest Indian cricketer to attain 50 ODI wickets.

This signifies a notable development in the composition of the committee and its decision-making process.

Past Roles In Administration

After retiring from the game, Agarkar has remained involved and connected. He has taken on various roles that have allowed him to continue contributing to the sport.

One of his significant positions was as chairman of the Mumbai selection committee. The experience gained from this role will undoubtedly prove valuable in his new position as chairman of the national selectors. His understanding of the selection process and knowledge of players will greatly assist him in making informed decisions for the national team.

Furthermore, Agarkar served as the assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals in both the 2022 and 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. This is a significant role, considering the immense scale and popularity of the tournament. His involvement in such a high-profile event ensures that Agarkar will not have to start from scratch with his new responsibilities.

Man-Managment Skills

The post of chairman of India's senior national selection committee is always a crown of thorns, as it has shown itself to be over the years. After ex-chairman Chetan Sharma's sting operation episode, it has been amply clear that there is a need for a man who can infuse confidence and credibility at the higher echelons of the senior national selection committee.

Agarkar, who has had a largely non-controversial international career, is someone who would be expected to bring his man-management skills to the fore while dealing with the Indian team's management and the domestic set-up as well. With the Indian team already in the Caribbean for the Tests and ODIs, Agarkar's first assignment would be to pick the team for the five T20Is starting August 3.

Agarkar's relationship with India skipper and fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma would be crucial in charting the future course of India's strategy, especially with the ODI World Cup in India fast approaching. The former pacer's equation with his former teammate and India head coach Rahul Dravid would also determine which way the Indian team's selection choices go.

Bold Calls

With the Indian team in a transitional phase and several senior players not exactly in the best of form, Agarkar's decisions will be closely watched.

Agarkar had taken some bold decisions while he was chairman of selectors for Mumbai, dropping some big names like Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, etc., which led to the irked Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) members wanting to sack the entire selection panel, before Agarkar and Co. resigned on their own.

With some big names in that India squad struggling a fair bit, as the World Test Championship final against Australia showed, Agarkar might end up making some bold calls. Will it be like the ones he took while at the helm of the Mumbai selection panel?. Maybe not. But given his history, there could be some rumbles down the line.

IPL or Ranji?

With many questioning the relevance of the Ranji Trophy when players are picked to make India debuts based on their IPL performance, Agarkar's perspective in this regard will be interesting to see. As the whole Sarfaraz Khan episode pans out before us, there is a great deal of debate as to how two Bradmanesque seasons in the domestic circuit failed to land one an India debut.

In comparison, Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive performances in the IPL have now earned him a place in the Test squad for the West Indies series, as has Yashasvi Jaiswal.

If the IPL is the sole criterion, then would it not make more sense for the chairman of selectors to be explicitly clear about that?

Leaving space for ambiguity will only make matters worse for promising players on the domestic circuit. So, how Agarkar goes about this particular aspect during his tenure will be something to watch out for.