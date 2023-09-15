Hoopers Club And Bombay Scottish Secure Comfortable Victories To Start On Positive Note

The Bombay Scottish player (left) and Don Bosco Borivali player are ready to jump for the ball in the the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league |

Hoopers Club produced a solid combined performance and defeated Holy Angel SC 4-0 23 in a first round match of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league, played at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar on Thursday. In a well-contested encounter, Hoopers enjoyed a 19-10 half-time advantage. The leading scorers for Hoopers were Rutuja P. 10 points, Afza K. 9 points, Shravani D. 8 points and Asiya M. 6 points.

For Holy Angel the top scorers were Shravani Pol 9 points and Lavanya Moti 7 points. In one-sided encounters, Bombay Scottish, Mahim outplayed Don Bosco, Borivali charging to an easy 23-3 victory after gaining a healthy 17-0 half-time lead. The star performers for the Bombay Scottish youngsters, was Mishika Shetty who contributed 8 points and Sai Varma who added 6 points to complete the win.

Siddhi Dalvi spearheads K.C. College's comprehensive win:

Meanwhile, Siddhi Dalvi led the charge with 9 points, including two three-pointers, and guided K.C. College to a facile 26-6 victory against St. Xavier’s College. Khushi D. scored three points for the winners, while Lerrissa D. scored all the six points for the St. Xavier’s team.

Results Round-1: Fatima Club (Khushi Shinde 8, Vaishnavi Kasbe 6) bt BMC Pantnagar (Raunak Ansari 4) 36-8 (half-time: 12-2); K.C. College (Siddhi Dalvi 9, Kushi D. 6) bt St. Xavier's College 6 (Lerrissa D. 6) 26-6 (half-time 9-0);

Auxilium Convent High School (Ajitha Nadar 6, Shravani Mane 6) bt Ghatkopar YMCA (Mahima Prajapati 5) 22-10 (half-time: 10-5); Hoopers Club (Rutuja P. 10, Afza K. 9, Shravani D. 8, Asiya M. 6) bt Holi Agnel (Shravani Pol 9, Lavanya Moti 7) 40-23 (half-time: 19-10); Bombay Scottish, Mahim (Mishika Shetty 8, Sai Varma 6) bt Don Bosco, Borivali 23-3 (half-time: 17-0).

