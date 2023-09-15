 Hoopers Club And Bombay Scottish Secure Comfortable Victories To Start On Positive Note
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
The Bombay Scottish player (left) and Don Bosco Borivali player are ready to jump for the ball in the the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league |

Hoopers Club produced a solid combined performance and defeated Holy Angel SC 4-0 23 in a first round match of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league, played at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar on Thursday. In a well-contested encounter, Hoopers enjoyed a 19-10 half-time advantage. The leading scorers for Hoopers were Rutuja P. 10 points, Afza K. 9 points, Shravani D. 8 points and Asiya M. 6 points.

For Holy Angel the top scorers were Shravani Pol 9 points and Lavanya Moti 7 points. In one-sided encounters, Bombay Scottish, Mahim outplayed Don Bosco, Borivali charging to an easy 23-3 victory after gaining a healthy 17-0 half-time lead. The star performers for the Bombay Scottish youngsters, was Mishika Shetty who contributed 8 points and Sai Varma who added 6 points to complete the win.

Siddhi Dalvi spearheads K.C. College's comprehensive win:

Meanwhile, Siddhi Dalvi led the charge with 9 points, including two three-pointers, and guided K.C. College to a facile 26-6 victory against St. Xavier’s College. Khushi D. scored three points for the winners, while Lerrissa D. scored all the six points for the St. Xavier’s team.

Results Round-1: Fatima Club (Khushi Shinde 8, Vaishnavi Kasbe 6) bt BMC Pantnagar (Raunak Ansari 4) 36-8 (half-time: 12-2); K.C. College (Siddhi Dalvi 9, Kushi D. 6) bt St. Xavier's College 6 (Lerrissa D. 6) 26-6 (half-time 9-0);
Auxilium Convent High School (Ajitha Nadar 6, Shravani Mane 6) bt Ghatkopar YMCA (Mahima Prajapati 5) 22-10 (half-time: 10-5); Hoopers Club (Rutuja P. 10, Afza K. 9, Shravani D. 8, Asiya M. 6) bt Holi Agnel (Shravani Pol 9, Lavanya Moti 7) 40-23 (half-time: 19-10); Bombay Scottish, Mahim (Mishika Shetty 8, Sai Varma 6) bt Don Bosco, Borivali 23-3 (half-time: 17-0).

