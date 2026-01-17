'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges BWF To Act

Image: Mia Blichfeldt/instagram

Denmark’s world-class badminton player Mia Blichfeldt has publicly criticised the playing conditions at the Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament in New Delhi, calling the environment “unacceptable and highly unprofessional.” Her comments have sparked fresh debate about organizational standards at one of the sport’s key international events.

Blichfeldt, who competed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, a venue also slated to host the 2026 BWF World Championships took to social media after her second-round exit to highlight persistent issues affecting athletes’ comfort and performance.

In her Instagram post, Blichfeldt wrote that the past few days in India had been tougher than expected, describing the overall setup around the courts as far from what top-tier international competition demands. She stressed that poor conditions made it “extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance,” and questioned whether the venue was fit to host a world championship.

The controversy has been amplified by a series of incidents throughout the tournament, including reports of bird droppings interrupting matches and monkeys spotted in stadium stands, further underscoring concerns about cleanliness and event readiness. Additionally, serious air quality and pollution issues in Delhi have drawn attention, with other players also voicing related concerns.

Blichfeldt’s remarks, however, have reignited discussions about how host nations must balance logistical preparation with athlete welfare, especially as India positions itself for larger global badminton showcases ahead.

Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On Court; Video

The India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi has been hit by a series of unexpected and embarrassing disruptions, drawing wide attention and concern. In a pre‑quarterfinal match between India’s HS Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, play was halted twice after bird droppings fell onto the court, forcing officials to stop the match for clean‑up during crucial moments.

These interruptions came just a day after a monkey was spotted in the spectator stands at the same venue, raising eyebrows about safety and animal control at what is meant to be a top‑tier international sporting event.

While Prannoy continued to focus on his game despite the disruptions, the unusual occurrences have spotlighted broader concerns about conditions at the India Open, which has also faced complaints about air quality and hygiene, prompting calls for improved oversight and standards as the event progresses.