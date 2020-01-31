He's finally here! Twitter explodes after Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes signing

On Friday, English Premier League side Manchester United confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal on Friday and penned a five-and-a-half-year contract.
The United fans have been clamouring for the Portuguese midfielder ever since he has been linked with the club. Twitter was rife with speculations and transfer rumours.
Hence, when it was finally confirmed that Fernandes is coming to Manchester, the entire United fanbase went into a meltdown. Twitter expressed their jubilation at this news.
Even Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, could not control his feelings upon hearing this news.
The 25-year-old Portuguese international has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal. He has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was a part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.
"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," said Fernandes.
He added, "For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."
"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start to repay that on the pitch," Fernandes was quoted as saying by www.manutd.com.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team. Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see."
"Bruno's goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates," Solskjaer added.
(With Agency Inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)