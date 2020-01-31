He's finally here! Twitter explodes after Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes signing

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal. He has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was a part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," said Fernandes.

He added, "For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start to repay that on the pitch," Fernandes was quoted as saying by www.manutd.com.