He Is Distilled Competitiveness: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar Admires Team India Legend Virat Kohli; Watch Video

S Jaishankar and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

India's External Affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar has expressed his admiration for India's talismanic batter and former captain Virat Kohli during an event on Sunday, December 17.

Virat Kohli is one of the most admired and popular athletes not just in India but across the world. The 35-year-old has been inspiration for many athletes for his remarkable achievements and work ethic. Not only that but also he is one of the most fittest cricketers in the world.

Speaking at the International Delegates hosted by Rotary Institute in Bengaluru, S Jaishankar hailed Virat Kohli's competitiveness in his career.

"I'm also a fan of Virat Kohli..I admire him..to me, he is distilled competitiveness", EAM Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/mCQUfiQeQn — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 17, 2023

"I'm a huge fan of Virat Kohli. I admire him a lot, to me he is of distilled competitiveness when I see him there." he said at the event.

During his visit to the United Kingdom and Australia earlier this year, S Jaishankar gifted a signed bat of Virat Kohli to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles.

Virat Kohli to return to action for Test series against South Africa

India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli will return to action for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with the 1st Test starting on 26th December at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Kohli has been rested for the white-ball Test series against Proteas as the BCCI selection committee wanted him and other players including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to be ready for the red-ball series.

With WTC Points at stake, the BCCI decided to send full-strength squad for Two tests against Proteas.

South Africa is the only frontier for India as they never won a Test series in their backyard. When India last played the Test series at Rainbow nation, Virat Kohli lost 1-2 despite winning the first Test in Centurion.

Now, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the visitors will look to clinch the series win against Proteas.