 Video: Virat Kohli Leaves For South Africa Ahead Of Test Series, Poses For Selfie With Fan At Mumbai Airport
Virat Kohli poses for selfie with a fan outside Mumbai Airport as he leaves for South Africa ahead of the high-profile Test series.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was spotted leaving for South Africa from Mumbai in a video that has gone viral over social media. In the video, the right-handed batter was also spotted giving in to a selfie from a fan before entering the airport to board for the rainbow nation.

Kohli has been rested from the limited-overs leg of the all-format tour of South Africa, having played in all the matches of the 2023 World Cup. With the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake in the two red-ball games and India targeting their first away series win over South Africa, the selectors have named a full-strength squad, including Rohit Sharma, who will return as captain.

Virat Kohli has a formidable Test record in South Africa:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is the only one in the current batting line-up with an average of over 50 in Tests played in South Africa. Kohli, who first played a Test in the rainbow nation in 2013, has accumulated 719 runs in 7 matches, averaging 51.36.

The best of 153 came at the Centurion in 2018, but Team India lost that match, thereby also relinquishing the series. With the visitors having never won a series in South Africa, the reliance is likely to come heavily on Kohli to help them break the drought.

The Delhi-born cricketer topped the run-scoring charts in the 2023 World Cup, aggregating 765 runs in 7 matches at 95.62 with 3 centuries. Hence, India will hope to see him continue the same against Proteas' formidable bowling unit.

