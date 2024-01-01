'He Can Go Out On A High': Glenn McGrath Wants David Warner To Be Positive In His Final Test At Sydney

Glenn McGrath wants David Warner to retire from Test Cricket on high | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath is hoping for veteran opener David Warner to finish his Test career on a high note in his final match in the format at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2024.

Warner is set to bid adieu to his illustrious Test career following the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan in front of his front home crowd in Sydney. The 37-year-old kicked off his farewell Test series in style, scoring a brilliant 164 off 190 balls in Perth Test.

Speaking to reporters at Sydney Cricket Ground, McGrath advised David Warner to be positive in his final Test at home. He added that it would be great to score one final century in whites in front of his home crowd in Sydney.

"Go out, be positive. We saw him come out and get a good hundred over in Perth, just going back to the way he plays. Hopefully, he can go out on a high." former Australian pacer was quoted as saying by West Australian at SCG.

"It’d be great to see him get a hundred here in front of his home crowd,” he added.

David Warner has a good record in Tests in Sydney, aggregating 793 runs, including 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries, at an average of 49.56 in 11 matches.

Overall, veteran Australian opener has amassed 8695, including 26 centuries and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 44.58 in 111 matches. Warner was the second player after former England captain Joe Root to score a double century in his 100th Test match.

David Warner to retire from ODIs after Sydney Test

Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner has confirmed that he will call its quits from ODI cricket after playing his final match of his Test career.

His announcement came as a surprise for his fan, but he already made up his mind to bid adieu to ODIs.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of his final Test, Warner revealed that he thought about retiring from ODIs during the 2023 World Cup in India.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the (50-over) World Cup (in India in 2023), get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," veteran Australian opener said.

David Warner was part of Australian team that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2023. The 37-year-old also won the T20 World Cup in 2022. He is likely to retire from T20Is after T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA this year. However, Warner might think of making comeback in ODIs for the 2025 Champions Trophy.