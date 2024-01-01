'No Regrets': David Warner's Response To Infamous Newlands Saga As International Retirement Looms

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has declared that he has no regrets over the infamous ball-tampering saga that unfolded during the South Africa Test tour of 2018. The left-hander reflected that his passion for the game and the keenness to regain public's respect got him going from that incident.

Warner was found to be the mastermind of the Newlands incident, urging inexperienced opener Cameron Bancroft to apply sandpaper on the ball to gain reverse swing, with Australia struggling. With then captain Steve Smith failing to stop it, all three copped hefty bans from Cricket Australia.

David Warner bows out of ODI cricket a two-time World Cup winner and Australia's sixth-most prolific run scorer pic.twitter.com/LGn44T1UCL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2024

Speaking to reporters on Monday during presser, Warner believes that hurdles are part and parcel of anyone's career and that he has always believed in responding with dignity. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he claimed:

"Reflecting on that, that whole period and my whole career, I've got no regrets. You're going to have a lot of hurdles that you have to jump, there's going to be obstacles along the way. But you have to move forward, and I've done that with dignity. I've got a lot of passion for the game, and it was important from my perspective that I'm giving back. Not just gaining the respect back, but putting Australian cricket first.﻿"

"I've learned that leadership (isn't about) wearing a captain or vice-captain badges" - David Warner

Warner also revealed to have relished the captaincy roles handed out to him in franchise cricket and that leadership doesn't need a badge. He added:

"I've moved forward from that. I've got opportunities to lead in the IPL, to lead in the ILT20. I've enjoyed my leadership roles. But for me, in recent years, I've learned that leadership (isn't about) wearing a captain or vice-captain badges. It's about being true to yourself, setting an example both on and off the field."

Warner has retired from ODI cricket and will play his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next week. The 37-year-old is likely to quit T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024.