From The Vault: David Warner's Best ODI And Test Knocks Against Team India

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | January 01, 2024
The 2011-12 Test series against India at home saw Warner smash a century off only 69 balls in Perth. His 180 set up a match-winning lead for Australia.
An emotional David Warner celebrates a hundred in Phillip Hughes' memory against India in Adelaide during the 2014-15 series.
David Warner smashed another hundred in the 2nd innings of that Adelaide Test. Australia won the thrilling Test by 48 runs, overcoming Virat Kohli's heroics.
David Warner kisses the SCG pitch in Phillip Hughes' memory after the hundred during the 2014-15 Test series against India. The match resulted in a draw, but Australia won the series 2-0.
David Warner's first ODI hundred against India came in Sydney in 2016. However, Warner's 122 off 113 deliveries went in vain as India won the game.
Despite not being a hundred, David Warner's 93 off 92 deliveries against India in Canberra in 2016 was hugely impressive. Australia's 348 proved to be just enough as India suffered a collapse to lose by 23 runs.
The following year, David Warner painted Bengaluru with his impressive 124 off 134 deliveries. His innings was the bedrock of Australia reaching 334 and sneaking a 21-run win.
3 years later, David Warner returned to play another ODI series in India. He turned it up in the opening game, hammering an unbeaten 128 to fashion a ten-wicket win for Australia.
