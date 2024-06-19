 'Have Some Shame': Netizens Slam Muhammad Rizwan For 'Mentioning India' In Tweet Supporting Haris Rauf
'Have Some Shame': Netizens Slam Muhammad Rizwan For 'Mentioning India' In Tweet Supporting Haris Rauf

Muhammad Rizwan mentioned India in his tweet while showing solidarity for Haris Rauf over the ugly fight he was involved in with a Pakistani fan in Florida.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan has come under fire on social media for mentioning India in his tweet supporting teammate Haris Rauf, who recently got into a scuffle with an abusive fan in the USA.

Rauf claimed that the fan abused his father when was on a stroll with his wife in Florida. The video of Rauf charging towards a man dressed in a greet t-shirt and shorts, was first posted on social media on Tuesday and went viral within minutes.

Rauf initially thought that the fan was Indian but the man in the video clearly said that he was a "Pakistani".

Rizwan drags India into the controversy

But Muhammad Rizwan mentioned India in his tweet while showing solidarity for Rauf over the ugly fight.

"It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What truly matters is that this individual lacked values and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of their family members. Such appalling behavior must be stopped. Values like tolerance, respect, and compassion are increasingly rare commodities," Rauf tweeted.

Users from India called out the senior Pakistan cricketer for unnecessarily bringing India into the matter when the fan was from his own country.

article-image

Pakistan players afraid to go back home?

Rauf and Rizwan both flopped in Pakistan's horrendous T20 World Cup campaign which ended prematurely in the group stage after humiliating defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

Some of the cricketers didn't even have the courage to go back home to Pakistan after another early exit from a World Cup and headed to London instead while a few stayed back in America. There is no news of the rest of the players' whereabouts as they continue to evade the wrath of the Pakistani fans on social media and in public.

