'Even In 2009, Team Was Unhappy & Disjointed: Shahid Afridi Backs Pakistan To Bounce Back After T20 World Cup Debacle

Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has backed the national men's team to rediscover their best as they lick their wounds of a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Afridi took to X and recalled how the men's side was disjointed even in 2009 and credited Younis Khan for bringing the team together.

Babar Azam and co. have come under fire following their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 2009 World T20 champions suffered a shocking loss to an associate nation in USA, followed by throwing away a potential win over India. They did beat Canada and Ireland, but it only went as far as consolation wins without any consequence. According to reports, head coach Gary Kirsten has also come down hard on the players for their lack of unity and delivering listless perfomances.

It's worth noting Younis Khan led Pakistan to T20 World Cup victory 2009 as they defeated Sri Lanka in final.

Even in 2009, the team was unhappy and a bit disjointed after some early defeats. It was Younis Khan’s leadership that brought everyone together as we created history! Good leadership can turn around the team in any situation! https://t.co/PStUS9XztC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2024

Babar Azam hints at stepping down as captain again:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that he had no idea why the PCB gave the captaincy back to him after he voluntarily stepped down following the 2023 World Cup. However, the 29-year-old has offered to quit if the circumstances force him to and left the decision to PCB. As quoted by ICC, he stated:

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision."

Pakistan are likely to return to action in August.