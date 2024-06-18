'Crackdown Only Option': Ahmed Shehzad Reacts To Gary Kirsten's Alleged Outburst For Pakistan's T20 WC 2024 Performance

Pakistan national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad reckons crackdown is the only option as a wounded Men in Green address their failure to make it out of the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. The former cricketer called for relevant punishment to be given to the players and set an example for the next generation of cricketers.

Head coach Gary Kirsten reportedly came down hard on Pakistan players even as they finished their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win over Ireland on Sunday. The 56-year-old lashed out at them for lack of unity and decline in skill set as compared to the players of the other nations.

If Gary Kirsten's team talk is true, it's not shocking at all. We have been saying this throughout the World Cup. It's time for accountability, this team is plagued with grouping and crackdown is the only option. The players involved must be punished and an example should be set… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 17, 2024

"If Gary Kirsten's team talk is true, it's not shocking at all. We have been saying this throughout the World Cup. It's time for accountability, this team is plagued with grouping and crackdown is the only option. The players involved must be punished and an example should be set for next generation of cricketers. PCB chairman must take notice.

Babar Azam hints at stepping down as captain again:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that he had no idea why the PCB gave the captaincy back to him after he voluntarily stepped down following the 2023 World Cup. However, the 29-year-old has offered to quit if the circumstances force him to and left the decision to PCB. As quoted by ICC, he stated:

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision."