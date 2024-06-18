Video: Nicholas Pooran Hammers 36 Off 1 Over In WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Nicholas Pooran. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran carted Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for a record-equalling 36 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 game on Tuesday in Gros Islet. The 36-run over capped Pooran's exploits against Afghanistan as the West Indies became only the 2nd team this year to pass 200 after Australia.

The incident occurred in the 4th over of the innings as Omarzai came on for his 2nd over after conceding only 9 off his first alongside knocking over Brandon King. However, Pooran took the attack to the youngster, who conceded 16 runs off the first three deliveries, including a no-ball and five wides. The last four deliveries yielded 20 runs as the Caribbeans raced to 73 only in 4 overs.

Nicholas Pooran's and Obed McCoy's exploits fashion big win for the West Indies:

With the Trinidadian's unbeaten 98 propelling the co-hosts to 218/5 in their stipulated 20 overs, the bowlers came to the party to consign Afghanistan to a massive defeat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who came into the match as the highest run-getter of the tournament, departed in the first over without troubling the scores.

Ibrahim Zadran cracked some eye-catching shots, but Afghanistan lost a flurry of wickets, plummeting to 63-5 in no time. The Men in Maroon eventually bowled the opposition out for 114 to stay unbeaten in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Obed McCoy finished as the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies with figures of 3-0-14-3.