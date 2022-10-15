e-Paper Get App
Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami complains of misconduct by railway ticket-checker

She claimed that ticket checking staff abused her and also threw down her mobile.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
Hasin Jahan |
Kolkata: Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer and pacer, Mohammed Shami, who was in the headlines for her tiff with her husband in 2018, is once again in the limelight. On Friday, she alleged misconduct by Railways ticket checking staff on Thursday night while she was travelling to Kolkata from Bihar.

Jahan has also claimed that after she complained to the police in the matter, she returned to Kolkata being escorted by the security personnel. The Eastern Railways chief public relations officer, Ekalabya Chakraborty, however, said that no official complaint has been registered in the matter so far with the railways. However, he assured of looking into the matter and taking appropriate action accordingly.

According to Jahan, she was returning to Kolkata from Bihar after attending a marriage function of one of her relatives. She was allotted an upper berth in Kolkata Jogbani Express.

"However, a lower berth was vacant there and following the request of a fellow passenger I shifted to the lower berth. However, on late Thursday night a ticket checking staff arrived there and started misbehaving with me and used abusive language. The staff member also threw down my mobile. Later I took help from the police and returned to the city under security escorts," she said.

Last month, after the victory of the Indian team against Pakistan at Asia Cup, Hasin Jahan shared in social media a photo of Hardik Pandya, who led India to victory with a six and there she took a veiled attack against Shami, who was not in the Indian squad.

"Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country's reputation and honour are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanizers," her post then had read. The post sparked widespread outrage among fans and many criticised Hasin Jahan for her veiled attack on Shami.

