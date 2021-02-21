Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan posts topless photo, has this to say on Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estarnged wife, Hasin Jahan, who had accused the cricketer of domestic violence and abuse, has again shared a controversial post. She reshared an intimate picture of herself and Shami where the couple can be seen posing for the camera semi-naked. However, this time, she has shared their picture comparing it with the picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
While sharing the couple's semi-naked picture on Instagram back in June 2020, Jahan had written, "Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi ,jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.picture model hasin jahan with cricketer shami ahmad (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears don't last for long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami)."
A few days ago, she shared a collage of two pictures- a semi-naked shot of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan from the 2009 film 'Kurbaan' and Jahan and Shami's semi-naked potrait. Both pictures have been hot in the same pose and therefore, look very similar. However, it seems like Jahan has used this picture to take a dig on either Saif and Kareena or the entertainment industry in general.
Sharing the collage, Jahan wrote, "Tum karo to rasleela ham kare to character dheela (It's justified when you do it, but when I do it, I am called characterless)."
While Jahan has made a bold comment, the picture has not been appreciated by her fans. Most comments suggest that she can not be compare herself to someone as glamorous as Kareena. Other comments are calling it a cheap publicity stunt claiming that she is still using Shami to get publicity.
Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence in 2018. In March 2018, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami for Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Later in 2019, an Alipore court had issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Shami in relation to the domestic violence case filed by Jahan. She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. To maintain the family, Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer. The plea was accepted by the court and Rs 80,000 were allocated for their daughter.