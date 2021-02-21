Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan posts topless photo, has this to say on Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estarnged wife, Hasin Jahan, who had accused the cricketer of domestic violence and abuse, has again shared a controversial post. She reshared an intimate picture of herself and Shami where the couple can be seen posing for the camera semi-naked. However, this time, she has shared their picture comparing it with the picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While sharing the couple's semi-naked picture on Instagram back in June 2020, Jahan had written, "Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi ,jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.picture model hasin jahan with cricketer shami ahmad (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears don't last for long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami)."