Twitter flooded with Taimur memes after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to baby boy

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Now, after the news broke in, netizens started to flood the internet with Taimur memes. Check out the reactions here: