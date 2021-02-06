Taimur Ali Khan gorges on a scrumptious meal with cousin Inaaya after a pool dip at new home

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who moved into her new residence with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, recently shared an adorable picture of her munchkin.

The picture is from the time the family moved into their new abode as they prepare to welcome a new member.

Kareena posted a picture of Tim Tim enjoying a scrumptious meal with cousin Inaaya after a pool dip.

The picture also features Kunal Kemmu and Saif siting in the background.

She captioned the post as, “Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."