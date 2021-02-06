Taimur Ali Khan gorges on a scrumptious meal with cousin Inaaya after a pool dip at new home

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who moved into her new residence with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, recently shared an adorable picture of her munchkin.
The picture is from the time the family moved into their new abode as they prepare to welcome a new member.
Kareena posted a picture of Tim Tim enjoying a scrumptious meal with cousin Inaaya after a pool dip.
The picture also features Kunal Kemmu and Saif siting in the background.
She captioned the post as, “Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."
Earlier, Bebo posted a picture of the two kids enjoying a bath in the kiddie pool indoors.
Kareena and Saif's new crib has been designed by Darshini Shah who told Bombay Times that Saif and Kareena's new house is "an extension of sorts of the old one."
"It meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way," she added.
She further mentioned that just like their previous home at Fortune Heights, the new home also has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, new nursery for the baby, Taimur’s own space, beautiful terraces including a swimming pool.
Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. She gave birth to her firstborn Taimur in 2016.
The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.