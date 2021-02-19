In Pics: 9-months pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in style with son Taimur

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was expected to deliver the baby earlier this week. The actress has reportedly crossed her due date.
Ahead of her delivery, the paparazzi stationed outside her new home captured the actress as she stepped out with her son Taimur Ali Khan.
The 'Lal Singh Chadha' actress was seen in a comfy yet chic ensemble.
She chose a flowy printed dress and paired it with brown sunglasses and a pair of slip-on sandals. Bebo tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a bright red lipstick for the outing.
Meanwhile, Tim Tim was clad in a blue outfit and covered his face with a mask as he stepped out with his mommy.
Kareena's father Randhir had earlier informed a daily that her due date was February 15 and Saif had also said that they're expecting to welcome their baby in the second week of February. However, the actress has reportedly crossed her due date and the delivery could happen anytime now.
According to FPJ sources, Kareena's will deliver her second child at Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai. Dr Feroze Soonawala, a renowned gynaecologist in Mumbai, will deliver Kareena's second child.
Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, had announced the news in August last year.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium last year. The actress will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', alongside Aamir Khan. The film, which is set to release this year, is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.