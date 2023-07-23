'Harmanpreet Could've Shown Better Manners': Bangladesh Captain On India Skipper's Outbursts After 3rd ODI Tie

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana explained why she walked off the field with her teammates during the prize distribution ceremony after the tied third ODI against India in Dhaka.

Sultana hit back at her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur after she tauned the Bangladesh team during the post presentation photo session with the trophy which was shared after the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well,” Harmanpreet was allegedly heard telling the Bangladeshi players.

The Indian skipper had earlier smashed the stumps and went on a rant against the on-field umpires over their controversial decisions during India's chase of 226.

She said "some pathetic umpiring was done" in the match which resulted in the contest ending a tie instead of an Indian victory.

Some of the other decisions in the second innings also went against India which further added fuel to the fire.

But her behaviour during and after the match was not appreciated by even Indian cricket fans who felt that Harmanpreet went overboard with her outbursts.

Sultana hits back

On Harmanpreet's behaviour, Sultana said: "It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners."

She also spoke about walking off during the photo session.

"I can't tell you what happened, it didn't feel right to be there (for the photograph) with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," Sultana said.

Harman facing possible fine & sanction

Harmanpreet could be penalised and fined for her behaviour in the match and during the presentation ceremony.

Some media reports are claiming that Harmanpreet might be fined 70% of her match fees and given demerit points by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct.