WATCH: Bangladesh Players Walk Off Over Harmanpreet Kaur's Behaviour During Prize Distribution

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, were at the receiving end of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's ire who was furious with the umpiring decisions during the tied 3rd ODI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

The Bangladesh women's cricket team staged a walk off during the prize distribution ceremony after the tied third ODI against India which resulted in the series ending in a 1-1 draw in Dhaka on Saturday.

The hosts, led by Nigar Sultana, were at the receiving end of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's ire who was furious with the umpiring decisions during India's run chase.

Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat before going on a rant against the on-field umpires and also vented out her frustration at the post-match presentation ceremony.

article-image

She called the umpiring decisions "pathetic" and then taunted the Bangladeshi players when both teams were posing with the shared series trophy.

"Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well,” Harmanpreet was allegedly heard telling her Bangladeshi counterpart Nigar Sultana.

article-image

Not happy with her behaviour, Sultana decided to leave the photo session with her teammates in tow.

Harmanpreet said at the presentation that "some pathetic umpiring was done" in the match which resulted in the match ending a tie instead of an Indian victory.

Sultana reacted to Harmanpreet's allegations by saying that the Indian captain should have shown better manners.

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners," Sultana said in the press conference.

article-image
