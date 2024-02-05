Happy Birthday Sreesanth: Once Favourite Child Of Aggression In Indian Cricket

Sreesanth | Credits: Twitter

S Sreesanth was one of the key pacers for Team India after he made his rapid strides in international cricket not just because of his sheer pace but aggressiveness and attitude that stood him out among other players in the team.

Sreesanth's bowling brilliance blended with a combination of pace and aggression that him a formidable force to be reckoned with for Indian cricket. Former Indian pacer would always bring intimidating presence to the field coupled with aggressive celebration. S Sreesanth was one of the reliable bowlers for Team India and keeping him out of the team was a difficult choice.

Sreesanth's aggressive might go over the top but it had always put opponents off. The favourite child of aggression in Indian cricket, forever temperamental but a brilliant bowler, Sreesanth is a cricketer who had a roller-coaster personality.

As Sreesanth turns 40 on Tuesday, let's take a look at some of his iconic moments in his career.

1. Send-off to Mathew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist

One of the top iconic moments in Sreesanth's career was his aggressive celebration followed up with fiery send-off to Australian cricketers Mathew Hayden and Andrew Symonds during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

It was crucial wickets for Team India as the Men in Blue were chipping away from Australia's dominance. Sreesanth first cleaned up Gilchrist for 22. Then, he was brought into attack in 15th over and picked a big wicket for Team India by bowling out dangerous Mathew Hayden for 62. He finished figures of 2/12 at an economy rate of 3 in four overs. on

2. Deadly bouncer to Jacques Kallis

Former South Africa all-rounder faced a deadly bouncer off Sreesanth during the Test match in Durban in 2010. It was called among the balls of the century in international cricket. Sreesanth's bouncer was unplayable delivery as Kallis tried to avoid the ball to hit on his helmet but unfortunately it hit on his gloves and caught by Sehwag.

Jacques Kallis might not have seen Sreesanth's coming in and managed to escape himself from getting hit on his helmet. South Africa was chasing the target of 303 but bundled out for 215. Sreesanth registered figures of 3/45 in 14 overs.

3. Bat-weaving counter aggression to Andre Nel

One of the favourite moments for Indian cricket fans was his bat-weaving aggression to South African pacer Andre Nel in a Test match in Johannesburg in 2007. The two were involved in an heated exchange that led to Sreesanth hit for a six off Nel's delivery and danced in aggression by weaving his bat.

Years later, Sreesanth revealed to Sportskeeda that Andre Nel sledged him by saying 'You are not enough'. Thus, former India pacer decided to take on Nel by hitting six down the ground. In that Test, Sreesanth was adjudged Player of the match for his 8-wicket haul.