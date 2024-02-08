Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Look Back At Australian Pace Bowling Legend's Iconic Rivalry With Sachin Tendulkar

Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath was one of the greatest pacers to have graced the game of cricket. McGrath's sheer pace and the ability to swing the ball in both ways would sent shivers to the spine of the best batsmen in the world.

After making his international debut in 1993, Glenn McGrath went on to establish his name as one of the leading figures in cricket from the mid 1990s to late 2000s. He played a crucial role in the success of Australia throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Glenn McGrath was part of the Australian team that won three consecutive ODI World Cup titles in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

Throughout his illustrious career, Glenn McGrath had encounters with several best batters during his time. However, McGrath's iconic rivalry had been with former Team India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Former Australian pacer dismissed Tendulkar 13 times in his career, six in Tests and on seven occasions in ODIs.

As Glenn McGrath turns 54 on Friday, let's take a look at his encounter with Sachin Tendulkar.

Glenn McGrath vs Sachin Tendulkar at 2000 ICC Knockout

The fiery rivalry between Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar took place during the ICC Knockout match between Australia and India in Nairobi in 2000. McGrath faced counter-attacking batting from Tendulkar who gave India a flying start to their innings. Former batting icon disturbed McGrath's rhythm on the lively pitch by throwing him off his line and length.

Recalling the incident, Sachin Tendulkar said that the ball was moving and asked Sourav Ganguly to allow him to be free and decided to go after McGrath.

"We wanted to get our team off to a good start but when bowled the first over, we realised that the ball is moving a lot and we have to do something about it. So, I went to Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and said to him 'Today, let me free.' And after that, I went after McGrath to take away the advantage.”

Glenn McGrath Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 World Cup Final

The 2003 World Cup Final grabbed several headlines as Australia defending their title while India reached their first final since 1983. Aussies posted a solid total of 359/2 in 50 overs on the board, thanks to unbeaten 234-run partnership between Ricky Ponting (140) and Daniel Martyn (88) for the third wicket, and set a hefty target of 360.

In response to hefty target, Sachin Tendulkar took the strike for India while Glenn McGrath opened the bowling for Australia. On the second ball of the innings, Tendulkar hit a four off McGrath's. In the next delivery, McGrath picked the big wicket of Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar hit the ball in the air and caught by Glenn McGrath. It was a big breakthrough for Australia.

India were bundled out for 234 in 39.2 overs despite Virender Sehwag played a brilliant knock of 82 off 81 balls that kept Men in Blue's batting sailing throughout the final. Sachin Tendulkar was adjudged Player of the Tournament award as he was the highest run-getter with 673 runs.

Tendulkar's rare dismissal against McGrath

During the Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar was subjected to a rare dismissal in his career against Glenn McGrath. Tendulkar ducked the ball and it hit on his shoulder, while the ball was clearly looked to be heading towards the stumps. Former Team India batter didn't make any runs while batting at no.5 before former umpire Daryl Harpe raised his finger in the second innings.

Recalling Sachin's rare dismissal, Glenn McGrath revealed that his rival was furious at him while walking back to the pavilion.

"I could see the bails over the top and it was hitting the middle stumps. So, I appealed and the umpire gave him out and he was not happy. So he walks off. Is it LBW? Probably, it should have been SBW or Shoulder Before Wicket." McGrath said at an event in 2020