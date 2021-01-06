Sachin Tendulkar lends support to McGrath's 'Pink Test' initiative

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to the McGrath Foundation which is helping patients dealing with breast cancer.

In the lead-up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation called on Australia to help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise 1 million dollars to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

The legendary Indian batsman reconnected with former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, Co-Founder and President McGrath Foundation, off the field and lent his support for the noble cause.

Tendulkar handed over Team India's Test jersey signed by himself which will now be auctioned for the noble cause.

"Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer. It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative," Tendulkar tweeted.