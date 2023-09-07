Aussie Legend Glenn McGrath Fearlessly Pulls Out 3 Snakes Lurking At His Residence; Watch Viral Video

Glenn McGrath Fearlessly Pulls Out 3 Snakes | Instagram

Australia: Former Australian pacer and legendary cricketer Glenn McGrath seems to have turned into a snakecatcher after his retirement from the Aussie cricket team. The former Australian pacer, whose career spanned about 14 years and is also considered as one of the best fast bowlers of all time, has shared a video on his official social media account in which he can be seen catching and relocating snakes from his house. The cricketer said that he caught and relocated three coastal carpet python snakes to a safe location from his house. He shared a story on Instagram and said "Came home to a visitor".

Tackled snake with a mop

Glenn McGrath hails from New South Wales (NSW), which a state state on the east coast of Australia. Snakes are commonly found in NSW, hence the pacer would have encountered few snakes before making it to cricket during his old days. The pacer kept calm and tackled the snake with the help of only a mop in his hands. The former cricketer was wearing a t-shirt, track and slippers and also was not having any safety equipment with him. He picked up the snake using the mop and safely relocated the snake outside the house into the bushes.

Took a jibe at his wife Sara Leonardi McGrath

Glenn McGrath shared the video on his official social media platform, the former cricketer took a jibe at his wife who was panicking and can be heard yelling in the video. McGrath said "After plenty of encouragement & support from Sara Leonardi McGrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush #carpetpython #snakecatcher #notthebestfootwear." The former cricketer has been known for his perfect line and length in cricket. He maintained a perfect line and length from the snake and tackled it with perfection.

Social media users react

Social media is praising the star bowler for his daring stunt. A social media user commented on the video saying “Keeping a good line and length between self and snake! Good work!” Another user said "Stuart Broad and James Anderson would have both run away and cried." However, it is reported that it is illegal in Autralia to catch and relocate snakes. One of the users advised the cricketing legend to be careful in future while repeating the daring stunt. He said that it is not allowed in the country to catch and relocate snakes without permission, insurance and experience.

Brett Lee also reacts

Former Australian pacer and his teammate Brett Lee also reacted to the video. He said "Yes Pidge" while responding to the video of Glenn McGrath. Glenn McGrath was also referred as the pidgeon during his cricketing days. One of the users also said "This is better than his 50 he scored against New Zealand."

