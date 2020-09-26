Happy Birthday Abhinav Bindra: Few things to know about India's 'golden boy'

On September 28, India's golden boy Abhinav Bindra will celebrate his 38th birthday.

As he is set to celebrate his 38th birthday, Abhinav Bindra remains India's only individual Olympic gold medalist.

Here are a few things to know about the golden boy of India:

Abhinav Bindra was born in Dehradun in a Punjabi family and picked up shooting at an early age.

The passionate shooter then went on to become the first individual to win a gold medal for India at Olympics.

With more than 150 medals in his 22-year career, he is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

His gold in the 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Bejing Summer Olympics was also India's first Olympic gold medal since 1980.

Before that, India's national Hockey Team had won the gold medals in Olympic games.

Bindra is now retired and owns a business.

He is the CEO of Abhinav Futuristics Private Limited, an organization that works to bring science and technology into the sport and healthcare sectors.

With ABTP, a group of sports science and advanced physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) centres, the organization has served more than 5,000 athletes and medical patients.

He also runs Abhinav Bindra Foundation, a non-profit initiative, where athletes are provided access to the latest sports technology and high-performance physical training for free.

Many athletes from sports such as swimming, badminton, boxing, and para-athletics have benefited from the foundation's various programs.