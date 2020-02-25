Indian shooters have potential to win multiple medals in Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra says Indian shooters have the "potential" to win multiple medals, including gold, at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

The 37-year-old Bindra remains India's only individual gold medallist at Olympics but heading into the next Games, he is extremely hopeful of welcoming new entrants into what has so far been a "lonely club".

"Going into the Olympic Games we have he the potential to win multiple gold medals, a realistic shot at winning medals at the Olympics," Bindra told PTI.

The number of Olympic quotas in shooting currently stands at a record 15 after a highly successful 2019 that saw Indians top all the Rifle-Pistol World Cups and the season-ending World Cup Finals.

This was after they drew a blank at the 2016 Rio Olympics, following which radical changes were recommended by a committee, headed by Bindra himself.

Taking into account the Indian shooters' incredible performance in recent years, Bindra is optimistic of returning from Tokyo with a rich haul.

"There are chances of coming back with a good haul. I have my fingers crossed," he said.