Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra, Jwala Gutta and others appreciate Delhi Police's effort amidst coronavirus lockdown

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra, Badminton sensation Jwala Gutta, Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal and other have appreciated the efforts taken by the Delhi Police amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Virat Kohli said, "It is heartful for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times. I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi Police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis which is their utmost requirement. Well done and keep putting in the same effort."
Delhi Police thanked Virat Kohli for his enocouragement and support. They tweeted, "Thanking you @imVkohli for your kind words of encouragement and support. In this fight against #COVID19 we are leaving no stone unturned to protect our fellow citizens."
Abhinav Bindra said, "Join in this fight against coronavirus follow all lockdown rules, ensure social distancing. Help Delhi Police and their personnel, risk their lives for you and your families. Stay Home, Stay Safe."
"Join in this fight against corona virus. Follow lockdown rules, ensure social distancingHelp Delhi Police as their brave personnel risk their lives to protect you and your family. Stay home, stay safe," tweeted Jwala Gutta.
Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal and Cricketer Ishant Sharma also appreciated Delhi Police's efforts.
Meanwhile, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours in the country which is the sharpest ever increase in the cases. On Saturday morning, the total number of confirmed cases were 7447 and the death toll was 239, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
