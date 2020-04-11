Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra, Jwala Gutta and others appreciate Delhi Police's effort amidst coronavirus lockdown

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra, Badminton sensation Jwala Gutta, Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal and other have appreciated the efforts taken by the Delhi Police amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Virat Kohli said, "It is heartful for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times. I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi Police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis which is their utmost requirement. Well done and keep putting in the same effort."

Delhi Police thanked Virat Kohli for his enocouragement and support. They tweeted, "Thanking you @imVkohli for your kind words of encouragement and support. In this fight against #COVID19 we are leaving no stone unturned to protect our fellow citizens."

Watch Video: