Twitter gets goosebumps listening to rendition of Vande Mataram during abandoned India vs Sri Lanka match

The first match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be a damper for the spectators that had visited the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rain played a major spoil-sport as it ensured that not even a single ball be bowled during the much-anticipated affair.

The match begun on a positive note as Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. Unfortunately, just before the match began it started raining heavily. The match was eventually called off by 10 pm. But it did not manage to dismantle the vigor of the fans as they made their presence felt by singing ‘Vande Mataram’ together.

It was a beautiful sight to watch as the entire stadium erupted at once with the national song on everyone’s lips. Here’s a look at the goosebump-worthy moment.