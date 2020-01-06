‘What a shame!’: Twitter mocks BCCI for using hairdryer to dry pitch in Guwahati

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain on Sunday.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first in their first T20I against Sri Lanka but rain played spoilsport. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: "Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain. See you in Indore #INDvSL."

Rain water reportedly seeped through leaking covers that were used to cover the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium. Despite the ground staff trying all that they could, the match was called off. Notably, the ground staff even used hairdryers, steam irons and vacuum cleaners to dry the wet patches on the pitch.

Cricket fans went berserk when ground staff seen using hairdryers, steam irons and vacuum cleaners. This didn't go down well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Since, the match was called off Twitterati was busy trolling the ground staff for using hair dryer to dry the pitch.

