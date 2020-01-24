Gopichand says it's Sindhu's duty to adapt to crammed calendar schedule without complaining

"So I think, yes, Sindhu is working on some of those mistakes, and hopefully we'll be able to sort it out." Gopichand exuded confidence that Sindhu will be able to turn it around in time ahead of the Olympics.

"We have a team with Park (Tae-sang) as a coach, we have her trainer Srikanth and the physio working together. And hopefully, in the months to come and leading up to the Olympics we will have some good preparation," he said.

"I think definitely, we need to work on a few aspects of the game and hopefully we'll get there quickly." Gopichand is hopeful that Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver medallist, will be able to win a medal at Tokyo, despite her dip in form.

"I do believe that she has a bright chance. And having said that, I think whether it's the Tai Tzu Ying or Carolina Marin, whether it's the Japanese or the Thai girls, I think there is definitely good amount of competition. But I am saying who's done well in the past, and I do believe that with some good preparation, she will do well."