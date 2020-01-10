Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu crash out; India out of tournament

Kuala Lumpur: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals.
The world number 11 lost against Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin 21-7, 21-7 in straight games. Marin had dominance in the whole game and came out with an easy triumph in the 30-minute long clash.
With Nehwal's loss, India's participation in the competition is over now. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in straight games 21-16, 21-16. The clash lasted for 36 minutes and the world number two opponent had the upper hand in the encounter.
Sindhu on Thursday thrashed Japan's Aya Ohori in straight games 21-10, 21-15 that lasted 34 minutes.
