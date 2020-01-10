‘Mat karr yaar aisa’: Saina Nehwal laments line judge’s decision during match

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters after defeating Thailand’s An Se Young in straight sets in just over half an hour.

While the result went in Saina’s favour, there was a moment in between where she felt the linesman didn’t do justice to her. As a result, she said “mat kar yaar aisa” (please don’t do this man) to the line judge who was officiating the match.

The video of Saina was shared by a fan on Twitter. The fan wrote, “I don't know how many of you noticed this, but @NSaina Saying to line judge," matt kar yarr aisa(please dont do this man!)" is the Highlight of the match for me. @NSaina Is funny for sure!! All the best @NSaina For quarterfinals!! #SainaNehwal #MalaysiaMastersSuper500”.