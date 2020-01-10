‘Mat karr yaar aisa’: Saina Nehwal laments line judge’s decision during match

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters after defeating Thailand’s An Se Young in straight sets in just over half an hour.
While the result went in Saina’s favour, there was a moment in between where she felt the linesman didn’t do justice to her. As a result, she said “mat kar yaar aisa” (please don’t do this man) to the line judge who was officiating the match.
The video of Saina was shared by a fan on Twitter. The fan wrote, “I don't know how many of you noticed this, but @NSaina Saying to line judge," matt kar yarr aisa(please dont do this man!)" is the Highlight of the match for me. @NSaina Is funny for sure!! All the best @NSaina For quarterfinals!! #SainaNehwal #MalaysiaMastersSuper500”.
Later, the player retweeted the video and wrote, “No hawk -eye .. always problem with the line calls”.
At present the hawk-eye technology is not available on all badminton courts. As a result, the technology has not been implemented in several courts. Earlier, on Thursday, reigning world champion, PV Sindhu, had voiced her concerns regarding officiating at her match and the need for hawk eye-technology on all courts.
Speaking to Stadium Astro, Sindhu said, “I had told the umpire a couple of times, but even the umpire can’t see the other side. I hope they implement Hawk-Eye on all courts. In court one you can make a challenge, but other courts also have crucial matches going on.”
Meanwhile, from the Indian contingent at Malaysia Masters, only Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu made it through to the quartfinals.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)