Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals

Kuala Lumpur: Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals in the ongoing Malaysia Masters after registering a win in the second round.
Nehwal defeated Thailand's An Se Young 25-23, 21-12 in about minutes 38 minutes.
The first game saw back and forth action between both shuttlers, and in the end, Nehwal kept her cool to win it.
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old had outclassed Belgium's Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17 to move ahead to the pre-quarterfinals.
Men's shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth lost their matches to Kento Momota and Chou Tien Chen respectively and as a result, crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday.
Later in the day, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will compete in their respective second-round matches.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)