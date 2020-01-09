Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals

Kuala Lumpur: Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals in the ongoing Malaysia Masters after registering a win in the second round.

Nehwal defeated Thailand's An Se Young 25-23, 21-12 in about minutes 38 minutes.

The first game saw back and forth action between both shuttlers, and in the end, Nehwal kept her cool to win it.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old had outclassed Belgium's Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17 to move ahead to the pre-quarterfinals.

Men's shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth lost their matches to Kento Momota and Chou Tien Chen respectively and as a result, crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will compete in their respective second-round matches.