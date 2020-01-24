'Goodbye Sweet Caroline': Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki announces retirement after Australia Open defeat

Melbourne: Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears at the Australian Open on Friday when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Danish former world number one, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, too, said their goobyes to her.