German Footballer Robert Bauer Converts To Islam, Thanks Wife & Her Family For Encouragement; See Pics

Robert Bauer has converted to Islam. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

German footballer come defender Robert Bauer has taken to its official Instagram handle and announced that he has converted himself to Islam. Bauer took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him praying and revealed that he came to Islam through his wife and her family.

In his official Instagram handle, Bauer wrote:

"For all the people messaging me today. I came to Islam through my wife and her family. It's been many years and I'm thankful for you all to help me and encourage me on my journey."

Robert Bauer's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Bauer is currently playing for Saudi Arabia club Al-Tai, having joined the Saudi Professional League on a one-year contract.

Robert Bauer's professional career so far:

The 28-year-old German footballer made his Bundesliga 2 debut on October 31st, 2014 against Fortuna Dusseldorf, replacing Alfredo Morales; however, the match ended in a 0-0 draw. The fixture against Dramstadt 98 on November 22nd, 2015 saw Bauer score his first goal in Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old moved to Wender Bremen in August 2016 and was loaned to FC Nurnberg 2 years later. He went on to sign a long-term contract with the Russian Club named FC Arsenal Tula and shifted his base to Sint-Truiden, Belgium in September 2021.

Bauer represented Germany at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and was part of the squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics, which saw Germany clinch the silver medal.

