'Gaffer, I will always be grateful': Harry Kane leads Spurs players' emotional tributes for Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s five-and-a-half-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur came to a tumultuous end on Tuesday, with his team sitting in the bottom half of the table after 12 games. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy made the difficult decision then, to fire the manager who had made Tottenham perennial challengers in the Premier League and Champions League.

In his place, Levy appointed Jose Mourinho, a manager who needs no introduction. Mourinho has won league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid - and has also won the Champions League twice. He’s one of football’s most decorated managers, and Spurs hope that he will instill a winning mentality in the squad, one that Pochettino could not create.

When the announcements were made, several Spurs players took to social media to thank the outgoing boss, who had helped make each of them world-class footballers.