'Don't call me arrogant, but I am a Special One': A walk down Jose Mourinho's most epic quotes

Outgoing Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wasn't the most quotable man. He had a penchant for defending his players from the media and from any and all criticism, but was otherwise quite straightforward in his dealings with the media. Only towards the end did Poch get bullish with the press. New manager Jose Mourinho has practically made a second career of messing with the media.
Of course, when someone dubs themselves "The Special One," they can't be short of self-confidence. [Fun fact, that statement of his is so iconic that a version of it now appears in Football Manager as a reply option when asked about your success in the game.]
Here are some of his greatest quotes over the last 15 years:
1. "We have top players and, sorry if I’m arrogant, we have a top manager.
"Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one."
The best one, the iconic line that has defined Mourinho throughout his glittering career. This came in his first ever presser as Chelsea manager. Mou's never been a shy one, for sure.
2. “I think [Arsene Wenger] is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea.”
One thing that's going to endear Mourinho to Spurs fans is the fact that he absolutely despises Arsene Wenger - and by extension, Arsenal. You could probably make several lists just of his quotes about Wenger.
3. “If he is right and I am afraid of failure it is because I didn’t fail many times. Eight years without silverware, that’s failure. He’s a specialist in failure. If I do that in Chelsea, eight years, I leave and don’t come back.”
He also hates a lack of silverware - something Spurs haven't had in 11 years. Maybe his fear of failure will see that streak end?
4. “Look, I’m a coach, I’m not Harry Potter. He is magical, but in reality there is no magic. Magic is fiction and football is real.”
Mauricio Pochettino, he's magic, no more?
5. “There are some managers, the last time they won a title was 10 years ago, the last time I won was a year ago. I will never be able to work without success… to finish 4th is not the aim.”
More digs at Arsenal, what's not to like?
6. “Every time I play Pep [Guardiola] I end up with 10 men. It must be some sort of UEFA rule.”
Another thing to look forward to with this appointment - the return of one of football's greatest rivalries. Not to mention that Spurs and City have forged something of a rivalry themselves, over the last few seasons.
7. “If I wanted to have an easy job…I would have stayed at Porto - beautiful blue chair, the Uefa Champions League trophy, God, and after God, me.”
Well, Mou, you're in for the hardest job of your career. Buckle in, buddy.
8. “When you enjoy what you do, you don’t lose your hair, and Guardiola is bald."
I really don't think this one needs any elaboration.
9. “It is omelettes and eggs. No eggs – no omelettes! It depends on the quality of the eggs. In the supermarket you have class one, two or class three eggs and some are more expensive than others and some give you better omelettes. So when the class one eggs are in Waitrose and you cannot go there, you have a problem.”
We think Mou was a tad bit hungry when he ranted about the lack of quality eggs for his omelettes back in 2007. Chin up, Mou! Daniel Levy has promised you only Waitrose eggs!
10. “I have nothing, nothing to say. Nothing, nothing to say. Nothing to say, I have nothing to say. Nothing to say, I am so sorry, I have nothing to say.”
Can't you see that he has nothing to say?
Mourinho joins a Spurs side that is languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, having taken only 14 points from their opening 12 matches. The club and fans will hope that he can turn the team around and guide them back within reach of the Champions League spots.
