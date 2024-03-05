Snow-Covered Park To International Stadium: ICC Shares Video Of New York Venue Taking Shape For T20 World Cup; Watch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday shared a Timelapse video of the development of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which will be hosting matches in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

The short clip shows how the venue was turned from a massive snow-covered park to an international stadium which is still under construction.

Construction of the modular stadium began on January 12, and within just a month, significant progress has been made, particularly with the development of the outfield and the East Stand.

The East Stand, designed to accommodate 12,500 spectators during matches, has already started taking shape.

Additionally, preparations are underway for the modular stadium's outfield, as well as the premium hospitality and media pavilions situated on the north and south sides.

"It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month.

"Work on the outfield commenced in January and in the past few weeks the East Stand framework has really started to take shape.”

New York stadium getting ready for IND vs PAK

Once fully completed, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will boast a seating capacity of 34,000 spectators.

The stadium is slated to host 8 matches during the T20 World Cup, scheduled from June 2 to 29. Notably, the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place at this venue on June 9.

Throughout the group stages, the stadium will serve as India's home ground, where they will also compete against Ireland and the hosts, USA.