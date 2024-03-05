GOOD NEWS For Cricket Fans As Disney+ Hotstar To Stream ICC T20 World Cup 2024 For FREE

ICC T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Disney+ Hotstar has delivered exciting news to cricket enthusiasts across India by confirming free coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on its mobile application.

Scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America from June 2 to 29, the tournament promises thrilling cricket action for fans.

This move follows Hotstar's previous successes in streaming major cricket events like the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup without any subscription charges on its mobile app.

However, while mobile users will enjoy complimentary access to the matches, fans wishing to watch on smart TVs and laptops online will need to purchase a subscription.

Disney to merge with Reliance

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries recently announced a significant merger of their media operations in India. This merger, valued at Rs 70,000 crore, aims to create a formidable entity in the media landscape.

Under the agreement, Reliance and its affiliates will hold a majority stake of 63.16% in the combined entity, which will encompass two streaming services and 120 television channels. Disney will retain the remaining 36.84%.

As part of the deal, Reliance will inject Rs 11,500 crore into the joint venture upon its completion, bolstering its capabilities to compete with industry rivals such as Sony and Netflix.

This consolidation comes amidst Disney+ Hotstar facing a decline in its paid subscriber base, dropping from approximately 55 million to about 40 million in the first quarter of FY24, largely attributed to Reliance's Jio Cinema securing exclusive rights for live sports. The combined entity is poised to become the largest OTT subscriber base, signaling a significant shift in the Indian media landscape.