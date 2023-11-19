IND vs AUS: Netizens Fume Over Hotstar After App Faces Issue During Thrilling World Cup 2023 Final Match

Disney+Hostar reportedly stopped working for a while during the initial duration of the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final, leaving cricket fans upset and angry over the live-steaming platform. They shared memes while expressing and trying to calm down their frustration over the incident.

People took a dig at the platform after facing an inconvenience to witness the final match screening from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi cricket stadium on Sunday. They pointed out that it crashed soon after the toss was telecasted following the IAF air show.

While Indians were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the spectacular air show ahead of the on-ground battle between India and Australia, the app seemed to face issues. This made users rush to Twitter (now X) to complain over the case and notify others about it. Several posts were made on the platform letting people know that they weren't the only one going through concerns on the live-streaming app amidst a quite thrilling world cup final.

IND vs AUS CWC 2023 final match

The much-awaited world cup finals started earlier on Sunday at 2 p.m. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, giving India an opportunity to show its batting strength by setting a high challenging target.

Flashback 2003 Cricket World Cup Final

It is worth noting that it's no less than a 'Déjà vu' moment for Indians as the two national cricket teams also competed against each other in the 2003 World Cup final clash. However, Indian fans are looking forward to get success this time, unlike the past match.

