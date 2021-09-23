From Shivam Dube's charm to Kyle Jamieson's dimple: Top 5 hottest IPL players this 2021 season

With IPL bracing our screens everyday for next few months, we're in for a full package of entertainment. The cricketing spirit, rendezvous on the field, and the cash-rich league attracts big and legendary players from across the countries. Besides having the most talent in one place, certain players are worth to drool over. With some stunningly handsome who are up to date with the latest trends and fashion, we're here for all of it.

Here's a list of 5 hottest cricketers playing in IPL 2021 to take away your mid-week blues.

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore:) : Our very own captain, not so cool, but very very hot. He is one of the reasons why so many female spectators support RCB at the IPL. Can you believe this explosive batsman is a father of one child and still remains to be so fit. This dashing batsman is known to give sleepless nights to women across the globe with his good looks and his on-field aggressive demeanor. Lucky Anushka, sigh.

Faf du Plessis- Chennai Super Kings: The South African right-handed middle order batsman is captivating to sore eyes. Faf's baby blue eyes can hold your gaze for the longest. Du Plessis is also known as the most stylish player in the South African camp and certainly one of the hottest IPL players. Look at him with his kid, I mean... Also, Baby Blue by Badfinger starts playing in the background while looking at his glossy eyes.

KL Rahul – Punjab Kings: The right-handed batsman, with his sexiest outfits and looks, is India’s biggest crush. With his dusky looks and toned body to his tattoos and his wide ranges of caps, this South Indian is every girl's dream. Looking at the Punjab Kings' skipper, The Walters' 'Fancy Shoes' starts playing in your head, cause he gets you dizzy and feeling blue...



Kyle Jamieson- Royal Challengers Banglore: The New Zealand cricketer was recently in news after he was seen flirting with the team's massage therapist- Navnita Gautam. Kyle's smile is so infectious, it definitely gives us a 'Natural High' by Bloodstone.

Shivam Dube- Rajasthan Royals: The Royals' all-rounder is in every way catching our attention, both on and off field. Sigh that you're married Dube ji but we're here for you, you've successfully held our gaze. This reel of his is exactly how we feel looking at the cricketer!!!

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:28 PM IST