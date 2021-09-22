e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:32 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players doing handshakes with each others during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the SUNRISERS HYDERABAD held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 22nd September 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Delhi Capitals rode on a brilliant fast bowling performance from their South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to pulverise wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as they took a giant leap towards Indian Premier League play-offs on Wednesday.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year's IPL to eke out the easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after fast furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 422

1. KL Rahul - 380

2. Mayank Agarwal - 327

4. Faf du Plessis - 320

5. Prithvi Shaw - 308

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Rahul Chahar - 11

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:32 PM IST
