IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Delhi Capitals rode on a brilliant fast bowling performance from their South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to pulverise wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as they took a giant leap towards Indian Premier League play-offs on Wednesday.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year's IPL to eke out the easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after fast furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 422

1. KL Rahul - 380

2. Mayank Agarwal - 327

4. Faf du Plessis - 320

5. Prithvi Shaw - 308

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Rahul Chahar - 11

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:32 PM IST