From Injuries To Covid-19: Co-Host Sri Lanka's Growing List Of Unavailable Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's preparations for the Asia Cup 2023 has hit a major roadblock as Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara have reportedly joined its long list of injured, unavailable players ahead of the six-nation tournament starting August 30.

Co-host Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh on August 31 in Pallekele before playing Afghanistan in Lahore on September 5.

But the team management will be scratching their heads due to the growing list of injured player.

Four big players have been ruled out while a couple of cricketers are down with Covid-19, leaving Lanka reeling with a depleted side for the Asia Cup.

List of injured players

Hasaranga, Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka have been ruled out of the entire tournament with injuries while Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are down with coronavirus, which has cast a doubt on their availability as well.

Fast bowler Madushanka tore his oblique muscle during a practice game on Friday and is even doubtful for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India in October-November.

Pacer Chameera is suffering from a pectoral injury while Kumara sustained a side strain.

Chameera and Madushanka are definitely ruled out of the Asia Cup while Hasaranga and Kumara remain doubtful. Hasaranga has still not recovered from a grade two strain in the thigh.

Possible replacements

The Lankans could be looking at Binura Fernando and Dunith Wellalage as the replacements for Madushanka and Hasaranga, respectively. Dushan Hemantha is another option to play in place of Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka may have to rely on the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana if the fast-bowling trio is unavailable.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)