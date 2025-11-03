 From Chhatarpur To Women's World Cup 2025: The Inspiring Journey Of Kranti Goud, India’s New Pace Sensation
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Mumbai: In a night that will forever be etched in Indian cricket history, Team India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. While the nation rejoiced, one name echoed with pride across Madhya Pradesh, 22-year-old fast bowler Kranti Goud, whose fiery spell played a decisive role in India’s triumph over South Africa.

Celebrations erupted in Kranti’s hometown, Ghuwara, a small town in Chhatarpur district, where friends, neighbours, and family gathered outside her modest home. For them, this victory wasn’t just India’s, it was Kranti’s victory against all odds. Born to a retired police constable, Kranti’s childhood was filled with hardships.

Drop Out From School, Faced Tremendous Hardships

Financial struggles forced her to drop out of school after Class 8 when her father lost his job. But amid these challenges, her mother’s unwavering belief became her biggest support. In a heart-wrenching show of faith, she sold her jewellery to fund Kranti’s cricket gear and coaching.

Coming from Bundelkhand, a region rarely associated with cricket, Kranti began her journey playing tennis-ball cricket with boys in her neighbourhood, often being the only girl on the field. Her raw pace and determination caught the attention of local coach Rajeev Bilthare, who not only trained her for free but also provided shoes, a kit and accommodation. That was the turning point.

Years of grinding in domestic circuits finally paid off when she was selected as a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians in 2024. Her dedication impressed scouts and soon after, she was picked by UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League auctions. Her performances there earned her a national call-up, a dream she had silently nurtured through years of struggle.

Kranti's Debut & Thunderous Pace Attack

Kranti announced her arrival on the global stage, making her ODI debut in the final of the Tri-Series, on 11 May, 2025, against hosts Sri Lanka. She was later named in ODI and T20I squad for the away series against England in July, where she led the charge by dismantling some of the world’s best batters and taking a stunning six-wicket haul in the match against England.

Kranti became only the second Indian, after Jhulan Goswami (2005), to achieve this feat against England and the third Indian overall to claim six wickets in an ODI match, joining Mamatha Maben and Jhulan Goswami. In the 2025 Women’s World Cup, her disciplined pace attack and composure under pressure became India’s secret weapon.

As India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever Women’s World Cup title, Kranti’s journey stood as a powerful symbol of perseverance and grit. From a small-town girl who once bowled with borrowed balls to a world champion inspiring millions, Kranti Goud’s story proves that dreams, when pursued with courage, can rewrite history.

