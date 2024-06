Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has clinched his maiden French Open title as he defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 after a long exhausting battle. This is his 2nd expedition to stardom after defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon in the 2023 edition.

More to come..