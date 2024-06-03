French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Auger-Aliassime To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz | Credits: Twitter

Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 3, surged into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a commanding straight-sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over struggling Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The first set was a display of high-calibre tennis, with both players holding their serves amid spectacular rallies and exchanges. Neither could gain the upper hand until the eighth game, when Alcaraz found his rhythm. A blistering forehand winner at 0-15 signalled his intent, and he followed it up with another unreturnable forehand to seize the advantage.

Alcaraz's confidence soared as he unleashed a ripped backhand cross-court and a delicate drop-shot winner, securing a crucial break of serve.

Serving for the set, Alcaraz faced a tenacious Auger-Aliassime, who refused to concede easily. The Spaniard was forced into a remarkable pick-up at his feet just shy of the net, which set up a set point. Auger-Aliassime's long backhand ended the set 6-3 in favour of Alcaraz, capping off an electrifying start to the match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime thigh injury hampered his chances to bounce back

The second set saw Auger-Aliassime attempting to mount a comeback, applying pressure in the fourth game. However, Alcaraz responded with a stunning backhand winner to escape the danger and level the score. Buoyed by this moment, he broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in the following game with another exquisite backhand down the line. The momentum swung decisively in Alcaraz's favour.

At this critical juncture, Auger-Aliassime took a medical timeout for a thigh injury, which seemed to hinder his performance. Although he managed an initial hold upon his return, the Canadian could not sustain the effort, yielding the second set 6-3. Alcaraz's brilliance was encapsulated in a sensational backhand pass that closed out the set, doubling his lead.

The third set began with visible signs of discomfort from Auger-Aliassime, who was now struggling with his injury. Alcaraz capitalised, breaking the Canadian's serve early with a precise serve-volley combination that went awry for his opponent. Another break followed shortly after as Alcaraz effectively sealed the match's fate with a 6-1 third set win.